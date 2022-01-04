Man pulled from under MARTA train at Vine City station, loses leg

The man who firefighters were able to successfully pull from under a MARTA train after becoming trapped at the Vine City MARTA Station on Tuesday afternoon has lost his leg.

Emergency crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to 502 Rhodes Street NW after MARTA police reported a person stuck on the track

Officials were able to quickly shut down service, turn off the power, and place shunts to protect the patients and firefighters as they worked to free the man.

Firefighters were able to eventually free the man after about an hour and transport him to an area hospital.

Train service between Ashby and the Georgia World Congress Center/CNN Center stations were suspended during the operation and MARTA said they are busing customers between the three stations.

The name of the man has not been released.

It was not immediately clear how the man ended up on the tracks.

