Vince Dooley’s celebration of life service to be held Friday evening

Friday's public celebration of life for Georgia Bulldogs football legend coach Vince Dooley will feature guests speakers, tribute videos, and the UGA Redcoast Marching Band.

Stegeman Coliseum will open at 6:30 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving to honor the University of Georgia who passed away at his home in Athens late last month.

Dooley, who was 90, earned the most wins of any UGA football coach during his tenure setting the record of 201. He died Oct. 28.

Monday, UGA officials released more details about the public event. The service will start around 7:30 p.m., but a list of speakers has not been released.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to purchase the 2021 National Championship edition of "Dooley’s Playbook: The 34 Most Memorable Plays in Georgia Football History," with all proceeds benefiting the UGA Redcoat Marching Band.

The gathering is open and free to the public.

The school’s clear bag policy will be in effect

The family requested memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to: