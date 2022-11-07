Date set for Vince Dooley’s celebration of life service

article

A public celebration of life for Georgia Bulldogs football legend coach Vince Dooley will be held the day after Thanksgiving, the University of Georgia announced on Monday.

Dooley died at his home in Athens on Oct. 28 at 90 years old. He has the most wins of any UGA football coach, 201.

The celebration will be held inside Stegeman Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

"Coach Dooley meant so much to this University and the Athens Community," J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. "This will be a tremendous opportunity to honor a man who meant the world to so many of us. Georgia Athletics wanted to give Bulldog fans a chance to pay tribute to Coach Dooley, and this is a great way to do that."

The gathering is open and free to the public.

The school’s clear bag policy will be in effect

The family requested memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to: