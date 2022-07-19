Man arrested in Ohio for Villa Rica double shooting

article

The man wanted for a double shooting at a Villa Rica apartment that killed one person earlier this year was arrested in Ohio.

Campris Tyrique Hill, 24, was arrested in Youngstown, Ohio during a traffic stop, Villa Rica police said. He had given a fake name to officer and illegal drugs were found on him, police said.

Hill was wanted in connection to the shooting at the Hampton Court Apartment located on Industrial Blvd. on March 2.

Police said both victims were rushed to an area hospital. Investigators said 24-year-old Alvin Doby later died from his injuries. The other victim was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Once extradited back to Georgia, Hill faces murder and aggravated assault charges.