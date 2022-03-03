1 dead, 1 injured in Villa Rica shooting, police investigate

Police are investigating after a deadly double shooting in Villa Rica Wednesday.

Officers went to the Hampton Court Apartment located on Industrial Blvd. and learned two individuals had been shot.

One of the victims was taken to a nearby fire department. A separate victim was inside an apartment when officers arrived. 24-year-old Alvin Doby was later identified as one of the victims.

Doby and the second victim were taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said.

Authorities confirmed Doby died at the hospital as a result of their injuries. The other victim received treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Villa Rica Police Department.

