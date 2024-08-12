43-year-old previously convicted Villa Rica rapist sentenced in rape of 15-year-old

article

A previously convicted 43-year-old rapist has been sentenced in Georgia after another sexual attack.

John Earl Mack of Villa Rica will spend the rest of his life behind bars for aggravated child molestation, rape and enticement of a child for indecent purposes.

According to officials, Mack, who is a registered sex offender, used to date the victim's mother. Between May 1 and May 12, 2022, he allegedly sexually assaulted the 15-year-old multiple times. He was reportedly caught when the victim's mother overheard him requesting oral sex from the minor.

Mack was reported to the Villa Rica Police Department. The victim told police that he committed the sexual crimes at a residence in Fulton County and at an abandoned home in Villa Rica, where she also said he gave her drugs to smoke.

Through an investigation, officials discovered Mack had previously been convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl in New York in 2002.

John Earl Mack on October 23, 20217 (Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Sex Offender Registry)

"This case is another example of multiple participants in the criminal justice system coming together to protect a child and the community from a sexual predator," District Attorney John H. Cranford Jr. said in a statement.

Mack was sentenced to life without parole, plus 30 years.