Video shows man stealing guitars from Sugar Hill Church, police say

Surveillance video of a man police said broke into Sugar Hill Church and stole musical instruments back in October was released in hopes someone will recognize the man.

Gwinnett County police said the video was taken on Oct. 22 at the church located at 5091 Nelson Brogdon Blvd. The man can be seen trying the door to get into the building. Police said he eventually did and made off with several musical instruments.

The video shows the man exiting the church carrying at least two guitars from a church room. The man reportedly walked away from the church.

Police said the man is between 5-feet-9-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs between 140 and 160 pounds with a slim build.

Anyone with information can call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or can anonymously contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

