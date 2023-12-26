Video shows car wanted in connection to Duluth hit and run

Investigators in Gwinnett County are hoping someone recognizes a red vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that occurred on December 8.

It happened around 3 a.m. along Shackleford Road, near Liddell Lane in Duluth.

The vehicle in question, described as a red car with anticipated damage to the front driver's side, is the focus of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are appealing to individuals who may have witnessed the incident or possess information about the red vehicle's whereabouts.

Surveillance footage obtained by investigators captured the red car in question, resembling a streak of red moving at normal speed, as it raced past The Home Depot heading north on Shackelford Road. The footage, reviewed meticulously by law enforcement, depicts the urgency and speed with which the vehicle was traveling during the early morning hours of December 8.

In an effort to enhance the visibility of the vehicle and aid potential witnesses in identifying it, investigators have slowed down the video footage.

Individuals who have any information related to the incident or who can provide details about the driver of the red vehicle are urged to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404.577.8477. Callers may remain anonymous, and any information leading to the apprehension of the suspect could be eligible for a reward.