Video reveals plans for former CNN Center in downtown Atlanta

The Brief Former CNN headquarters to be redeveloped into "The Center," a hub for shopping, dining, and media production. The project includes 230,000 sq. ft. of retail and nearly 1 million sq. ft. for office and media space. No completion date announced yet, but McCormick & Schmick’s remains open in the building.



More than a year after the iconic "CNN" letters were removed from the network’s former downtown headquarters, plans for the building’s future have been unveiled. Watch full video.

Real estate firm CP Group plans to redevelop the site into a mixed-use destination called "The Center," featuring shopping, dining, and media production facilities. The project will include 230,000 square feet of retail space and nearly 1 million square feet for office and media production.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a "confidential, high-end" restaurant will be taking over 10,000 square feet of the retail space.

One restaurant, McCormick & Schmick’s, an upscale steak and seafood chain, already operates in the building.

CNN officially relocated to the Techwood campus in Midtown Atlanta, leaving the downtown space open for redevelopment. No timeline has been announced for the project’s completion.