Video of vehicle may help break case in series of pellet gun shootings

South Fulton Police and city residents are sharing home surveillance video of the car wanted in connection with a rash of pellet gun attacks in recent weeks.

Eugene Strawn lives in the Waterford Commons subdivision off Campbellton Road. He was in his driveway with his two young daughters at around 7:45 Sunday night when someone shot him with a pellet gun from a passing car.

"They shot out the window," Strawn told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "They sped back by around 60 miles per hour to make sure we couldn't get a shot of the license plate."

Strawn did not capture their tag, but was able to record a video of the suspect vehicle with his phone as it sped past.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ South Fulton Police would like to find the occupants of this car who investigators believe have been using pellet guns to shoot at residents. (Supplied)

Police have released images of the popular toys known as Orbit or Splatter guns, along with a warning to parents and teens, that anyone caught deliberately firing a pellet gun at people or property could face criminal charges, such as damage to property or assault.

Strawn posted the images of the car on a neighborhood site, warning residents to be on the lookout.

South Fulton Police are searching for the person who used Orbit or Splatter guns to shoot at pedestrians in the Walden Park subdivision. (FOX 5)

Some neighbors reported that they had also been shot at or harassed.

One man said the suspects drove up and started "trash talking" then took off when they saw his gun in his hand. That resident posted on social media:

"I didn't know they were out shooting pellets at people, but I promise you I'm shooting slugs, and it hurts more than a pellet gun."

South Fulton Police are searching for the person who used Orbit or Splatter guns to shoot at pedestrians in the Walden Park subdivision. (FOX 5)

Lt. Nick Williams, with the South Fulton Police Department, warns pranksters could be hurt or killed if someone mistakes the toy guns for a real weapon.

"We've seen cases elsewhere throughout the nation where some of the victims have retaliated because the guns don't look like toys," said Lt. Williams.

Anyone with information in the case can contact the South Fulton Police Department.