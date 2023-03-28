South Fulton woman attacked using Orbit or Splatter gun

Sheila Robinson was out for an afternoon walk in her South Fulton subdivision when she became the latest victim of a dangerous social media trend.

"I heard something say, ‘tap, tap, tap, tap, tap.’ Something hit me in the back three times, and something caught my ear," Robinson told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "The car was silent until I heard that ‘pat, pat, pat, pat,’ so, I'm not knowing what it was. And when I finally realized something had hit me, I looked up. I saw the car go on up the street."

South Fulton Police are searching for the person who used Orbit or Splatter guns to shoot at pedestrians in the Walden Park subdivision. (FOX 5)

Someone in a passing car had shot Robinson with a pellet gun. South Fulton Police have released images of the popular toys known as Orbit or Splatter guns, along with a warning to parents and teens.

The guns shoot gel-filled pellets, and police warn anyone caught deliberately firing at people could face criminal charges. They say they typically see an increase in reports of pellet gun attacks as the weather warms up.

Robinson's cousin Beverly Simmons also lives in the Walden Park subdivision. Thursday's incident along Thoreau Circle has both women on edge.

"We walk in the neighborhood. We live here. We haven't had these types of incidents happen in the neighborhood before," said Simmons.

Robinson did not get a look at the car tag, but hopes neighbors' surveillance cameras captured the white sedan in the area at around 5:30 Thursday afternoon. She had this message for the person who shot her.

"You could've very well lost your life that day because the other person may have had a weapon, or chased you down and did something harmful to you," Robinson said.

Robinson said she got a good look at the car and believes she would recognize it if she were to see it again. She suspects the person lives in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department.