Video: Man with Uzi robs hotel near Georgia Tech

A man armed with a Walther Uzi .22 caliber firearm is in custody after Atlanta police say he robbed a Georgia Tech-area hotel at gunpoint.

Video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows the robbery at the Sonesta Select hotel located at 1132 Techwood Drive NW around 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Atlanta Police say 37-year-old Ramone Rivers pointed the Uzi at the hotel employee, forced him to open the cash drawer, and made off with more than $100 in cash.

A bystander spotted the man and was able to point him out to police.

Officers swarmed the corner of 14th Street NW and Techwood Drive, just a block north of the hotel. That is where video shows the man being taken into custody by both Atlanta and Georgia Tech police officers.

Rivers was charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, theft by receiving, and theft by taking.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.