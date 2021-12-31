Video catches moment driver opens fire along busy I-85 on NYE

Union City police are searching for the driver that opened fire on busy Interstate 85 on Friday morning. The incident was captured on dashcam video.

"I’m thinking I have three children. My youngest is 3-year-old. She might not have her father anymore," Malcolm Platt said.

Those were the thoughts racing through rideshare driver Malcolm Platt’s mind after he witnessed gunfire.

The video captured the sounds of gunshots on I-85 near the Flat Shoals Road exit in Union City.

"The charger and the pickup truck got on the expressway and maybe down the road the charger started shooting at the pickup," Platt said.

Platt said he had a customer in the car and they were caught in the crossfire. He initially thought it was an exhaust backfiring.

"My life essentially flashed before my eyes," Platt said.

The video shows the driver of the charger pointing the gun out the window and firing one final shot before driving off.

"They said that they think they may have the vehicle, but the tag goes back to a pickup truck and not the charger," Platt said.

Platt said after witnessing the shooting he had to make a special stop to see his mom.

"I need to go get a hug. I might not make it through the day. I’m not accustomed to this stuff especially in the suburbs and rural areas," Platt said.

If you know anything about this shooting come forward to the Union City police department.

