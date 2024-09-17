Video: Brazen burglar with wagon loots Atlanta salon

In brief: Man with wagon caught on camera burglarizing Atlanta salon. Theft discovered the next day through video review. Large haul of hair and beauty items stolen. Atlanta Police seeking tips, offering rewards for information.



A brazen burglar brought his own wagon to break into an Atlanta hair salon late last week.

Surveillance video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows the man pulling open the door to Bxplicit, a hair salon located at 49 Boulevard SE. The time stamp on the video reads just after 11 p.m. on Sept. 12.

The Atlanta Police Department reports that the burglary was not discovered until the next morning and was eventually spotted on video.

In the video, the man can be seen wheeling a wagon into the salon, which he then proceeds to load with looted items.

Atlanta police are searching for this man accused of breaking into a southeast Atlanta hair salon on Sept 12, 2024. (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators say the burglar made off with a large amount of hair and beauty items.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward.