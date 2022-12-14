Cobb County juvenile justice official found dead more than a week after disappearance

The search for a missing juvenile justice official from Cobb County has ended in tragedy more than a week after his disappearance.

Victor Roberts had been last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 5 in Marietta by his wife.

Later that day, a license plate reader located Roberts' white 2010 Mazda CX-9 in Senoia, but a search did not turn up anything.

Tuesday, Peachtree City police found the body of the missing man behind the wheel of his SUV.

Roberts was the deputy commissioner for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.

Victor Roberts (Credit: Cobb County Police Department) (Supplied)

Officials say they were told Roberts suffers from memory loss.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now looking into his death, but so far no signs of foul play have been found.