MISSING: Man with memory loss last seen in Marietta

The Cobb County Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who they were told suffers from memory loss.

59-year-old Victor Roberts was last seen around 6:30 a.m. in Marietta on Monday by his wife.

She said her husband was traveling in a white 2010 Mazda CX-9 with the Georgia tag "BNE 2112".

Roberts' wife said he was driving a white 2010 Mazda CX-9 displaying GA tag BNE 2112. (Credit: Cobb County Police Department) (Supplied)

A license plate reader camera located the vehicle in Senoia around 2:46 p.m., but has not been seen since.

Anyone who has seen Roberts or the vehicle is asked to contact Cobb County immediately at 770-499-4111.