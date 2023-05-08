Judge denies Victor Hill's motion to delay start of sentence until appeal

article

The former Clayton County sheriff, Victor Hill, will be reporting to an Arkansas federal prison next week to begin to sentence for violating the civil rights of detainees in his custody. This despite a recent request for him to remain free pending the outcome of his conviction appeal.

Hill’s lawyers filed a motion to appeal his October conviction in March A month later, he filed a motion to continue his prison reporting date and allow for bond until his appeal is heard.

The former sheriff’s attorneys argue there were at least three "substantial questions of law" in the case. They claim Hill did not have fair warning that his conduct was illegal, and the evidence presented during his trial was lacking for the conviction.

The biggest claim may be the second modified Allen charge jurors received to urge them to render a verdict. Hill’s lawyers argue the judge ignored "repeated motions for mistrial," claiming the Allen charge led to "eleven jurors…ganging up on and berating [a] holdout juror."

The judge countered the three claims in the decision to grant a sentence continuance and bond filed on Friday.

Hill has been ordered to report to FCI Forrest City Low in Forrest City, Arkansas, at noon on May 15.

FCI Forrest City is a low-security facility with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp, according to its website. There are 1,729 inmates’ houses at the prison and camp.

Hill was convicted of violating the civil rights of 6 detainees in the Clayton County Jail. Hill reportedly ordered his staff to strap the detainees into restraint chairs as punishment, which is illegal.

U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross sentenced the former top lawman in Clayton County in March. He was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison, six years of supervised released and 100 hours of community service.

During his sentencing hearing, four character witnesses asked Judge Ross for leniency for Hill, including a former inmate who said Hill became a "father figure" to him and the current Clayton County sheriff, Levon Allen.

Judge Ross admitted in court that she "truly struggled" with Hill's case, in part, because it was a unique situation. However, she also said Hill's love of power overcame his love of the law, and she mentioned his "arrogance" several times.