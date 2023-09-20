Vice President Kamala Harris plans stop at Atlanta's HBCUs

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Atlanta as a part of her "Fight For Our Freedoms"

The vice president will engage with a number of HBCU students from Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta and Morris Borwn.

According to the White House, the goal is to energize young voters on key issues that disproportionately impact them directly.

Some of the topics will include the battle for reproductive freedom, gun safety, climate change and voting rights.

The vice president's visit is currently scheduled to take place next Tuesday.

This will be Harris' fifth stop on her tour.