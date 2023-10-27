Veterinarian who treated wounded Coweta K9 honored with award

The Coweta County veterinarian who is credited with treating a bullet wound to a sheriff’s office K9 is being honored.

Dr. Sara Powell’s vet practice specializes in small animals and exotics. So, when Coweta County deputies showed up at Sweetwater Veterinary Hospital with a police K9 shot in a heroic confrontation with an armed motorist, it was up to Dr. Powell to treat him.

The University of Georgia graduate says it was a first.

"We are prepared to handle emergency situations like that," Powell said. "I have not had incidents like this were we’ve had to treat a gunshot wound here at Sweetwater. So, it was definitely a first."

RELATED: Dog beds being donated after Coweta County Sheriff's K-9 Kilo injured in the line of duty

K9 Kilo was shot Aug. 25 after a high speed chase with an armed motorist. Powell says he suffered a through and through wound to the shoulder.

Sweetwater Veterinary Clinic is the medical provider to the dogs of Coweta Sheriff’s Office K9 team and is in charge of their vet care.

Sheriff Lenn Wood and the K9 officer returned to the clinic and presented an award to Powell. She says it was a huge surprise.

Powell says Kilo recovery is going well. The wound has almost healed. He is rebuilding muscle mass, and he could return to duty soon.