Veterans Day Charity Classic at Bear's Best raising money for veterans

Veterans Day is marked by parades, wreath-laying ceremonies, and flags flown at half-staff, but for those in Suwanee, there’s another unique way to celebrate: a day on the golf course. Bear’s Best Atlanta is honoring veterans and active-duty military members with a special Veterans Day Charity Classic, which also raises funds for the Georgia Veterans Day Association.

David Crawley, assistant golf pro and a veteran himself, joined Good Day Atlanta from Bear’s Best to discuss the event. Crawley, who also instructs through the PGA HOPE program (a rehabilitative golf program for veterans), spoke about his service experience and the impact of golf as a therapeutic activity for veterans.

This year’s event includes activities like parachuting with veteran Martin Topper and other golf-centered festivities, all contributing to a day of appreciation and support for those who served. Proceeds will benefit the Georgia Veterans Day Association, extending support to veterans across the state.

Bear’s Best Atlanta welcomes the community to come out, play, and honor veterans while supporting an important cause.