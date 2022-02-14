Verizon reports widespread outage across Georgia, neighboring states

article

Verizon Wireless reported a widespread outage in Georgia on Valentine’s Day.

According to Downdetector.com, the outage started around 2:30 p.m., but began to spike an hour later. The outage was reported across the state including a portion of eastern Alabama, northern Florida, and South Carolina near Hilton Head.

It was not immediately clear what caused the service disruption. The Verizon Support Twitter account was busy on Monday replying to customers asking about the outage.

"Currently, there are alerts of outages in various locations in Georgia and surroundings states. Updates are coming in," one tweet read.

Representatives have told customers the issues is due to a power failure at the switch center in Alpharetta.

They did not have an estimate for the outage, but said such an outage could take 12 hours to completely resolve.

The issue is not just impacting Verizon customers, but also customers who use their network.

FOX 5 has reached out directly to Verizon for comment, but have not received comment.

