
Two injured after vehicle collides with MARTA bus stop in College Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:58PM
College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a car crashed into a MARTA bus stop in College Park Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, a Chevrolet Equinox skipped a curb and eventually collided with the MARTA bus stop on Old National Highway at Sullivan Road.

The vehicle also hit two people who were waiting for the bus stop. Both of the pedestrians were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The driver later was identified as 46-year-old Frederick Coleman. He was transported to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.

ANGER OVER MARTA'S PLANS IN SOUTHWEST ATLANTA

No word on any possible charges.

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with this crash investigation.

