Anger over MARTA's plans in southwest Atlanta

A lot of anger and concern over MARTA's plans in southwest Atlanta came out during a meeting on Tuesday evening. Residents expected a light rail service, but MARTA plans to put in a rapid bus transit line. The difference between the two projects is about $200 million.

City leaders held a town hall meeting with residents. More than 100 people filled the Mount Carmel Baptist Church to express their concerns and hear from the mayor and city council members.

"We all care about what happens on Campbellton Road," said Mayor Andre Dickens.

Back in 2016 Atlanta voters approved a half-cent sales tax for Atlanta transit expansion. Two years later, MARTA approved a $317 million project that called for light rail on Campbellton Road.

Now, MARTA said after two years of analysis and public engagement, a bus rapid transit line in the middle of Campbellton Road will deliver on the promise of better connectivity for southwest Atlanta into the heavy rail system faster.

'This is about promises made and promises kept," said Vincent Fort.

Putting in a bus rapid transit line will cost about 120 million dollars. That's close to 200 million dollars less that light rail transit. Residents fear the money promised for the Campbellton Road area will be used elsewhere.

In a statement, MARTA wrote:

"The More MARTA program does not set aside a specific amount of money for specific council districts, rather the program expands the transit system for the benefit of all Atlantans."

"We are ‘One Atlanta’ and it's time for us to be equitable and really develop a transportation grid, and Campbellton Road is our opportunity for that," said Atlanta City Council member Marci Collier Overstreet.

Overstreet said they'll be watching the dollars closely to make sure Campbellton Road and southwest Atlanta get their fair share.

