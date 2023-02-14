Valentine’s-themed Atlanta speakeasy romances patrons

Yes, we’re aware that the whole idea of a "speakeasy" is that it’s shrouded in secrecy.

But when a place is as good as The Blind Pig Parlour Bar, we just can’t keep our mouths shut!

This morning, we stopped by the Buckhead speakeasy to check out its Valentine’s Day-themed pop-up experience, called The Blind Cupid. You want a romantic, intimate spot to spend the most romantic evening of the year? The Blind Cupid is it. There are hearts and flowers and pink and purple lights on just about every square inch of the place, not to mention a lineup of food and cocktails that’s easy to fall in love with.

So, what’s on the menu? You’ll find sharable plates including steak and chicken skewers, bacon-wrapped shrimp, and cremini and shiitake mushroom bruschetta with Boursin cheese. Need a little extra sweetness in your date night? Check out the chocolate-covered strawberries, house-made beignets, and lemon cookies. Behind the bar, mixologists are shaking up a selection including the Some Like It Hot (which includes red jalapeño-infused Bacardi) and the Love You a Latte (with XXI Martini Espresso and Green Chartreuse).

Even though we’re supposed to keep it a secret, here’s what you need to know to visit The Bling Pig: the establishment opens at 5:00 p.m. every evening through March 4th, and is located at 128 East Andrews Drive Northeast in Atlanta. Reservations are strongly recommended.

For more information on The Blind Pig Parlour Bar and The Blind Cupid, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning inside this romantic hidden gem!