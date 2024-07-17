USPS service interrupted after 2 Fulton County locations forced to temprarily close

Two Fulton County post offices have resumed service after temporary shutdowns.

In Roswell, the post office on Alpharetta Highway had been closed since Saturday.

Roswell post office closed due to gas smell

The city of Roswell has confirmed that it received a call regarding a gas smell at the facility. In the meantime, frustrated customers are wondering what happened to their packages during that time.

"This post office is the worst," said postal customer Josh Redmond. "In general, the post office is a joke."

A note on the post office in Roswell along Alpharetta Highway reports the location was closed due to a possible gas leak.

Redmond says he dropped packages in a box in the lobby a couple of days ago, but FOX 5 watched him retrieve his mail from that box on Wednesday morning. He wanted to talk to someone about it, but there was no counter service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. That forced customers to look elsewhere.

"As a small business owner, you ship product all the time," said Ashan Perera." It's an inconvenience, especially when you live around the corner."

A USPS spokesperson says the gas leak has been repaired and retail service at the Roswell branch resumed at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

USPS office in South Fulton temporarily closed

A post office on Fulton Industrial Boulevard in the City of South Fulton re-opened Wednesday morning for the first time since Monday afternoon. The postal service says the office recently experienced "unforeseen circumstances" forcing a temporary shutdown at 2 p.m. on Monday. USPS did not disclose the circumstances.

"When stuff like this happens, we lose faith in USPS," said small businessman, Ashan Perera." I'll, honestly, just go to FedEx or UPS."

Postal service delays in metro Atlanta

The United States Postal Service has been experiencing ongoing issues and delays being attributed to the now-halted improvements at the Palmetto Regional Processing and Distribution Center.

The slow mail issue in Georgia, particularly in the metro Atlanta area, has been a significant problem due to the consolidation of multiple mail processing facilities into a single Palmetto facility. This consolidation, part of the USPS's "Delivering for America" plan aimed at modernizing operations and reducing costs, caused widespread delays and service disruptions.

The issues have drawn bipartisan attention, with many pressuring USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to improve mail delivery services in the Peach State.

Mail service in Georgia ranked the worst

The meeting comes just days after the United States Postal Service released its performance report for the second quarter of 2024, which found Georgia named the worst of the worst with a score of 63.70 out of 100.

The scores are based on First Class Single Piece mail arriving on time with a two-day service standard. The national average score is 86.8, while USPS's target score is 93.

