USPS mail carrier charged with DUI in Forsyth County

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier is now in custody at the Forsyth County Jail charged with DUI.

Investigators say 55-year-old Darrell Vox was on his mail route when he was pulled over by police.

On Monday evening, a woman called 911 and told operators that her car had been hit by a mail truck at the Publix on the 5300 block of Matt Highway.

Another call came a short time later, saying that a mail truck had been spotted driving erratically.

"He did have an open container inside the vehicle, and they were able to determine he was drinking while delivering mail on his route," Forsyth County Deputy Brittany Rivera told FOX 5.

In addition to the DUI charge, Cox is charged with having an open container and hit-and-run.