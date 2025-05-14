Usher bobblehead to be given away at Braves game

article

Atlanta native and music superstar Usher will be celebrated by the Atlanta Braves with his own custom bobblehead night at Truist Park.

The special giveaway is set for June 18, when the Braves face the New York Mets. The first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive the limited-edition bobblehead.

Usher also played a role in its design, which features his signature "Peace Up, A-Town Down" hand gesture—a move the Braves have adopted this season as part of their home run celebrations.

In addition, USHER worked alongside Braves Retail to design and launch a co-branded capsule merchandise collection that will be available exclusively at the Braves Clubhouse Store and Threads in The Battery Atlanta beginning Wednesday, June 18. The collection is inspired by USHER’s Atlanta roots and showcases his personal style, as well as the city’s fashion culture while representing his Atlanta Braves loyalty.

For more information on the USHER Bobblehead or to buy tickets for the June 18 Braves game against the New York Mets, fans can visit Braves.com/Promotions.