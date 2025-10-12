USDA to drop oral rabies vaccines across North Georgia

article

The Brief The U.S. Department of Agriculture will drop oral rabies vaccines throughout parts of Georgia this month. The pills are meant to stop rabies in its tracks and protect humans and animals. If you see the pills, don't touch them. They're not dangerous, but they're meant for wild animals like raccoons.



After multiple reports of rabies in metro Atlanta this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is taking action to stop the spread at its source.

Rabies vaccines airdrop

What we know:

Despite the ongoing government shutdown, the USDA will move forward with plans to drop oral rabies vaccines across parts of North Georgia using helicopters and airplanes.

The airdrops will take place across North Georgia on October 14 and 15 via helicopter, followed by October 21 through 28 via airplane. Counties included in the operation are Chattooga, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Rabun, Towns, Union, Walker, and Whitfield.

Map of area where ORV pills will be dropped in Georgia.

Additional drops will also take place in Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina on those same dates.

In total, nearly 700,000 oral vaccines will be distributed.

What do oral rabies vaccines do?

Dig deeper:

The vaccines are designed for raccoons, which often serve as carriers of rabies. By eating the bait, raccoons develop immunity, helping to reduce the spread of the deadly virus.

Officials stress that if you see the vaccine baits, do not touch or move them. They are not dangerous to people or pets, but are meant for wild animals to consume.

The USDA has an interactive website where residents can track the vaccine drops in real time, including how many doses have been distributed and the type of aircraft used.

Rabies Cases in Metro Atlanta

The backstory:

The campaign follows a series of rabies cases reported across metro Atlanta in recent months:

Earlier this month, officials said a raccoon tested positive for rabies after it was killed in the Ellenwood neighborhood.

In August, DeKalb County officials said a cat tested positive for rabies.

In July, a fox with rabies attacked a child in Peachtree City.

In June, two cats tested positive for rabies in DeKalb County.

In March, a raccoon tested positive for rabies in Dunwoody.

Protect pets from rabies

What you can do:

Officials remind pet owners to ensure their animals are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.