DeKalb County confirms rabies case in cat near Stone Mountain

Health officials in DeKalb County are warning residents after a new positive case of rabies in the area.

Authorities say the latest case was found in a cat in the Stone Mountain area.

What we know:

Officials with the DeKalb County government said the cat was captured and euthanized before testing positive for the dangerous virus.

This is the third rabies case in cats reported in DeKalb County in recent months. The first case was identified on June 11 at a residence on Maryland Drive in Doraville. The second was reported the following day, June 12, on Cedar Ridge Trail in Stone Mountain.

Health officials have not said where the cat in this case was found and caught.

What they're saying:

"Georgia is a rabies endemic state, and the virus is present all year long," county officials said in a statement. "It is not unusual for the county to report several rabies cases each year."

Rabies signs in animals

Dig deeper:

Unusual aggression or friendliness

Excessive drooling or foaming at the mouth

Paralysis or staggering

Nocturnal animals active during the day

What you can do:

Residents should make sure their pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations. Georgia law requires all owned dogs, cats, and ferrets to have a current rabies vaccination from a licensed veterinarian.

If you encounter a suspected rabid animal, do not try to approach it. Instead, report the sighting to DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996.

If you are bitten or scratched, seek immediate medical attention.