Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Ellenwood, officials warn residents

The Brief A raccoon in Ellenwood’s Lincolndale Court area tested positive for rabies, county officials confirmed. Health officials urge residents to keep pets vaccinated and avoid leaving food or trash outdoors. Rabies is endemic in Georgia, with several cases reported in DeKalb County each year.



A raccoon found in the Lincolndale Court area of Ellenwood has tested positive for rabies, DeKalb County officials announced Wednesday.

What we know:

The animal was killed before being tested, according to county officials.

What you can do:

Health officials are urging residents to make sure pets are current on their rabies vaccinations and to avoid leaving food or trash outdoors where it could attract wild animals. Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention right away.

County officials said residents should monitor their pets for unusual behavior and contact DeKalb Animal Control if concerns arise. Trapping of wild animals will only take place if a domestic pet or person has been bitten or scratched.

To report an animal bite or for more information, contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, or 404-294-2519 after hours.

Dig deeper:

Georgia is considered a rabies-endemic state, meaning the virus is present year-round. Several cases are typically reported in DeKalb each year.

Rabies is a virus that affects the brain and is most often spread through the saliva of an infected animal, usually by a bite. Vaccines remain the most effective protection for both people and pets. DeKalb requires residents to vaccinate pets annually and register the vaccination tag with Animal Control.