Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Dunwoody, officials urge caution

DeKalb County health officials are warning pet owners to be careful after a positive rabies case in the metro Atlanta area.

Officials say a dead raccoon that had been killed near Redfield Drive in Dunwoody on March 11 tested positive for the virus.

What we know:

According to county officials, Georgia is a rabies-endemic state, and it is not unusual for several cases to be reported annually.

Health officials say residents should make sure their pets are up-to-date on their vaccinations and try to remove any outdoor feeding stations or garbage cans.

The National Association of State Health Veterinarians recommends that unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month prior to being released. If you or your child have been bitten or scratched by any stray animal or an animal that is suspected to have rabies, preventive treatment is necessary.

What you can do:

If you notice unusual behavior in your pets, contact DeKalb County Animal Control.

For more information or to report any animal bites, you can contact the agency at (404) 294-2996 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays or (404) 294-2519 after hours.