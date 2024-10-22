Urgent search underway for missing toddler in Clarkston

article

Authorities in Clarkston are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy who was last seen at a local gas station earlier this month.

According to the Clarkston Police Department, Sage Na'Tavious Carter was seen at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Chevron gas station located at 1109 Monreal Road. Carter is described as a Black male, standing 39 inches tall and weighing approximately 30 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white shirt and black sweatpants.

Sage Na'Tavious Carter (Clarkston Police Department)

Police believe Carter may be in the company of Nathaniel Robinson, a 34-year-old Black man. Robinson is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Nathaniel Robinson (Clarkston Police Department)

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sage Carter or Nathaniel Robinson to contact the Clarkston Police Department or call 911 immediately.

FOX 5 is working to gather more details.