Urgent search underway for missing nonverbal 5-year-old in Gwinnett County

The Brief Gwinnett County police are searching for 5-year-old nonverbal Indi Bullock, who went missing after reportedly jumping from a balcony at his family's apartment. Multiple law enforcement and emergency response units, including a police helicopter and fire department drone team, are involved in the search, with no indication of foul play. Authorities have issued a reverse 911 alert to gather leads from nearby residents and are using loudspeaker announcements to call out to Bullock, who responds to his name.



Gwinnett County police are searching for a missing 5-year-old nonverbal boy who disappeared Thursday afternoon after reportedly jumping from a balcony at his family’s apartment.

The child is identified as Indi Bullock.

What we know:

The child was last seen around 4:25 p.m. at an apartment along Sweetwater Road in the Reflections on Sweetwater Apartments.

Authorities say he is about 3 feet tall, weighs 45 pounds, has two braids, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, green shorts, and no shoes.

"Approximately 4:25 this afternoon, a 911 call was placed in reference to a missing juvenile," said Sgt. James Lawson, with the Gwinnett County Police Department. "Officers responded and began canvassing at the residence and expanded outwards."

Lawson said Bullock’s mother noticed he was missing and immediately contacted authorities. It was determined the child had jumped over the balcony of their residence. There is no history of similar incidents involving Bullock, and police say both parents have been cooperative. "My understanding is this has not happened before," Lawson said.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency response units are involved in the search. Lawson confirmed that a police helicopter and the fire department drone team, as well as the Swift Water rescue team, Community Response Teams, and the Gwinnett Search Team have been deployed. The Swift Water team concluded its search earlier in the evening after searching water features in the apartment complex.

"All of our resources that we have available have been deployed," said Lawson. "I can’t confirm as far as whether K-9 was on scene... that may be because of the missing juvenile being five years old. We want to make sure that we’re not scaring him."

Indi Bullock (Gwinnett County Police Department)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not found any indication of foul play.

"There is no reason to believe that there is any suspicion at this time," Lawson said. "Nothing credible... suggests there’s anything other than when he jumped over the balcony... he wandered off."

What's next:

The search area will expand based on what is considered reasonable for the amount of time Bullock has been missing, officials said. A reverse 911 alert has been issued to help gather leads from nearby residents.

"Obviously now that it’s gotten to nighttime, it can be overwhelming for that juvenile," Lawson said. "But at this time, we are canvassing as best we can with many resources."

Asked about how far a nonverbal child could travel, Lawson said, "It just depends... As quickly as the mom noticed that he wasn’t where he was supposed to be, she did call 911... but we’re now talking 3–4 hours into it."

Authorities say Bullock does respond to his name when called. Search teams are using loudspeaker announcements in hopes he will respond.

"We are making announcements to him, and if he’s in earshot of us, then he would come out," Lawson said.

While surveillance footage in the area has not revealed new leads, Lawson praised the outpouring of community support during the search.

"It’s very encouraging to know that citizens of Gwinnett County are all coming together and attempting to locate this juvenile," he said.

What you can do:

Lawson urged the public to remain alert.

"If you see something, please call 911," he said. "Even if you don’t think it’s important, we will still follow up on any lead."