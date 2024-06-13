22-year-old missing man from Gwinnett County found

Gwinnett County police say they have located the man. No further details were offered.

Original story:

Dalon Parks (Gwinnett County Police Department)

DULUTH, Ga. – Police are searching for a missing 22-year-old Duluth man.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Dalon Parks was last heard from in March by his family, speaking to him by phone. Parks’ family reported him missing on June 4 after not hearing from him.

Police say Parks likes to frequent the area of Pleasant Hill Road between Shorty Howell Park and Sweetwater Road in Duluth.

He is described by the police as 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 155 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.