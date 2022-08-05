Upson County school bus driver killed, multiple children injured in accident

article

A school bus driver with the Thomaston-Upson County School system has died in a car accident involving a utility truck Friday morning.

Officials with the school district say the accident happened between the school bus and a utility truck on Logtown Road.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was killed in the accident.

Three students were on the bus at the time of the accident, authorities say. Medics transported two of them to Upson Regional Medical Center with reportedly minor injuries.

"Our hearts go out to our bus driver's family and to his friends and co-workers at the Thomaston-Upson Transportation Department," school officials said in a statement. "We ask the community to join us in keeping the family of our bus driver as well as our students and their families in your thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Inverstigators have not released the case of the accident.



