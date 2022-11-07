Cobb County voters sue over unsent absentee ballots

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia (ACLU of Georgia), American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and Dechert LLP all banded together to file the lawsuit to extend the voting period for Cobb County absentee voters. The plaintiffs claimed Cobb County officials violated state law when more than 1000 absentee ballots were never mailed out to residents.

"I am sorry that this office let these voters down," said Elections and Registrations Director Janine Eveler. "Many of the absentee staff have been averaging 80 or more hours per week, and they are exhausted. Still, that is no excuse for such a critical error."

The lawsuit demands ballots to be sent overnight to the hundreds of voters still affected. It would also require officials to push back the deadline from 7 p.m. on Election Day to Nov. 14.