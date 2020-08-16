University of North Georgia students party in the streets, days before classes begin

A video showing a large block party out of North Georgia is going viral on social media. It happened nearly the University of North Georgia's campus at an apartment complex on Saturday.

"I started seeing the videos, and I was honestly kind of appalled that people were willing to take that risk," said Julianna, a UNG student who asked us not to use her last name.

"At first, I was like wow, that's my University. You never hear anything about UNG," said Rachel Skinner, UNG Student.

Julianna is a student at The University of North Georgia. She did not attend the party, but says the party happens annually the weekend before classes start.

"It's always huge," said Julianna, "Typically people will park on the sides of the roads, the roads leading up to the apartment complex, people will park at the school and walk."

"I was very shocked, and I was very disheartened because I knew that hurt the University," said Skinner, " Not a lot of people hear about UNG anyways, and I just think it was sad that was something that made the news."

Even though the party did not happen on campus, UNG released a statement saying:

"We are aware that a large outdoor party was held at a privately-owned, off-campus apartment complex located near our Dahlonega campus Saturday night. We are disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore COVID-19 public health guidance by congregating in a large group without social distancing or face coverings. The University of North Georgia continues to emphasize to our students and university community that everyone has an individual responsibility both on and off campus to follow guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus."

Classes start Monday at UNG which leaves some students nervous after knowing many of their peers may have gone to the party.

"I'm really not comfortable with going back on campus tomorrow probably knowing more than a thousand of my peers have been at this party," said Julianna.

