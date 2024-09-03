Union says its withdrawing from mediation with AT&T

article

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) announced that it is withdrawing from mediation with AT&T, accusing the company of stalling negotiations over a new union contract.

The union’s decision comes as thousands of workers continue their strike for the third consecutive week. The strike has impacted several cities, including Atlanta, where workers have rallied across the city in protest.

Despite the breakdown in mediation, AT&T has stated that it remains committed to reaching a fair deal for its employees. The company has yet to respond to the union’s latest accusations. The ongoing strike has disrupted services and drawn widespread attention as both sides continue to grapple with contract terms.