Union City police seek persons of interest in gas station carjacking

Union City police are searching for men and women they say were involved in a carjacking at a gas station.

Officers say the incident happened around 7 a.m. on June 1 at the Chevron gas station on Buffington Road.

Photos of the persons of interest were released Friday morning.

Person of interest related to a gas station carjacking released by Union City police

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Detective Romano with the Union City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (404) 416-7974.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.