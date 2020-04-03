Unemployment benefits for independent contractors

In March, more than 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits. Georgia processed the highest number of claims ever processed in a week.

For many of you this is your first time dealing with this process. We are all just learning the new rules for applying for unemployment. Your number one question has been about how to get unemployment benefits if you are an independent contractor.

If you are self-employed, a contractor, a gig worker you are waiting for the CARES ACT. That’s the $2 trillion package from the federal government. That was signed off on about a week ago. Georgia’s Labor Department on Saturday signed off on everything needed to get it moving. The Labor Commission has asked the governor to appeal to the White House to get this moving, but they are in a holding pattern.

Let’s deep dive here. This is the part of the CARES ACT that will impact you: Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. If you are self-employed or an independent contractor, or what we call today a gig worker, this is what will capture you. But again, it’s not here yet .Be patient. There are record claims coming in and half the staff at the state level.

A labor attorney said to me: It’s crazy, complicated, and confusing. And she’s an expert. If you’re feeling unsure of things, it’s normal. Hang in there.