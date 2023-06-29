Underground Atlanta's First Friday event bringing art to life

article

July’s First Friday event is a data and AI-driven art experience.

The event is coined "An Interactive Future" and will be led by artists Jordan Young, Braxton Clark, and Kristan Woolford.

Young’s piece, Tethered Together, involves wearable tech that takes a user’s movement and turns it into sound and music. Clark will share a midi keyboard and drum pad for attendees to engage with and create visual representations of their sonic work. Woolford will projection map the Fountain Plaza and create reactive visuals.

Underground Atlanta Arts and Fulton County Arts & Culture Public Art Program are partnering to provide this immersive experience.

Attendees will arrive at Peachtree Fountains Plaza on July 7. The event will last from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.