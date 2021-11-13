Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
3
Freeze Warning
until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Frost Advisory
until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Upson County

Food Network personality's Lawrenceville restaurant has holiday season comfort food, drinks

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Lawrenceville
FOX 5 Atlanta

Food Network star discusses new Gwinnett County restaurant

The restaurant is about comfort food and affordability, opening in time for the holidays. The restaurant's owner discusses how his businesses bounced back from the pandemic.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Food Network host who owns multiple Atlanta-area restaurants is launching his next project.

Willie Degel, a Food Network personality and restauranteur, is opening Uncle Jack’s Tavern in Lawrenceville, with a soft opening scheduled on Nov. 19. Uncle Jack's Tavern is the entrepreneur's fourth Georgia location. 

 Degel said the focus of the new restaurant is on comfort food. 

The menu is highlighted by signature dishes: hanging applewood smoked bacon, Jack’s Boneless Chicken Wings, The Elvis Burger and "Jacked Up" Banana Split. 

Uncle Jack's Lawrenceville

Willie Degel, a Food Network personality and restauranteur, is opening Uncle Jack’s Tavern in Lawrenceville, with a soft opening scheduled on Nov. 19. Uncle Jack's Tavern is the entrepreneur's fourth Georgia location. 

The location has two bars featuring more than 60 bourbons, whiskeys, scotches, ryes, eight local tap beers, 10-to-12 craft beers, a large selection of signature craft-made cocktails and up to 40 handpicked, affordable wines.  

The space includes a beer garden that seats 125 customers, a bar lounge area, an indoor bar and a central dining area with tall booths. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP