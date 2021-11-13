Food Network personality's Lawrenceville restaurant has holiday season comfort food, drinks

A Food Network host who owns multiple Atlanta-area restaurants is launching his next project.

Willie Degel, a Food Network personality and restauranteur, is opening Uncle Jack’s Tavern in Lawrenceville, with a soft opening scheduled on Nov. 19. Uncle Jack's Tavern is the entrepreneur's fourth Georgia location.

Degel said the focus of the new restaurant is on comfort food.

The menu is highlighted by signature dishes: hanging applewood smoked bacon, Jack’s Boneless Chicken Wings, The Elvis Burger and "Jacked Up" Banana Split.

The location has two bars featuring more than 60 bourbons, whiskeys, scotches, ryes, eight local tap beers, 10-to-12 craft beers, a large selection of signature craft-made cocktails and up to 40 handpicked, affordable wines.

The space includes a beer garden that seats 125 customers, a bar lounge area, an indoor bar and a central dining area with tall booths.

