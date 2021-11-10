UGA's Adam Anderson surrenders to police on rape charge

article

Georgia Bulldogs starting linebackers Adam Anderson has voluntarily surrendered to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Wednesday after rape accusations surfaced late last week.

Anderson was suspended last week by the team after a 21-year-old woman accused Adam Anderson of sexually assaulting her at a party on the morning of Friday, Oct. 29.

According to a police report, the woman claims that she had a few drinks and woke up while the rape was taking place. She reported it to the police later on Friday.

Anderson had not been arrested while police continued a preliminary investigation, but surrendered himself on charges just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Adam Anderson #19 during the Dawg Walk before a game between Kentucky Wildcats and Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Steven Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Attorney Steve Sadow, who represents Anderson, released a statement shortly after that reads in part:

"Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court. He will seek release on bond. Once again, Adam hopes and prays that the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands."

Anderson played in Georgia's win over Florida in Jacksonville a day after the alleged incident took place.

"We don't comment on law enforcement matters, but I've been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field," Coach Kirby Smart said.

Anderson was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail charged with rape. He was being held without bond as of late Wednesday evening.

