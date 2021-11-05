Georgia suspends linebacker Adam Anderson after sexual assault allegation

The Georgia Bulldogs have suspended one of their starting linebackers who has been reportedly accused of raping a woman.

According to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report, a 21-year-old woman says Adam Anderson sexually assaulted her at a party on the morning of Friday, Oct. 29.

In the report, the woman claims that she had a few drinks and woke up while the rape was taking place. She reported it to the police later on Friday.

Anderson has not been arrested while police continue a preliminary investigation.

His attorney denies the allegations, telling ESPN that they are "unfounded and unsupported."

"In the interest of justice and fairness, Adam hopes and prays the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and not prejudge him based on inconsistent, unsubstantiated, and baseless accusations," Attorney Steve Sadow said.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart confirmed with ESPN that they were aware of the police report and say they will cooperate fully with law enforcement.

"We don't comment on law enforcement matters, but I've been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field," Smart said.

Anderson played in Georgia's win over Florida in Jacksonville a day after the alleged incident took place.

