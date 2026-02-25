UGA football coach retrieved cars after players' traffic arrests

article

FOX 5 obtained the police report detailing the arrests of University of Georgia football players Christopher Cole Jr. and Darren Ikinnagbon. According to the report, both drivers were driving 105 mph before spotting an Athens-Clarke County Police officer on the Outer Loop in Athens.

What we know:

The report said Officer Caleb Cameron was sitting near the Olympic Drive exit when he saw a black Mercedes-Benz speeding. The officer said he believed the car was going over 100 miles per hour, so he used his radar and clocked the car at 105 miles per hour. He said he then saw a white Mercedes-Benz speeding about 10 feet behind the first.

The officer said he wasn't able to laser the second SUV but determined it was going about 105 miles per hour based on how it was following the first Mercedes.

The officer said he pulled up close to the road and both SUVs slowed down to about 60 mph. The officer said he got behind the cars and turned on his blue lights. He followed them for about a quarter mile before turning on his siren. The officer said neither car pulled over at that point and stayed in the left lane.

Eventually, the officer said they got to US 29 N and the black SUV changed lanes followed by the white one. The officer said he got next to the white car to get a read on its license plate, and that's when both cars pulled over.

The officer identified the driver of the black car as Cole Jr., 20, of Virginia, and the driver of the white car as Ikinnagbon, 18, of New Jersey. He arrested both drivers and took them to the Clarke County Sheriff's Office where they were provided court-only citations.

Cole is charged with reckless driving and speeding. Ikinnagbon is charged with reckless driving, speeding and following too closely.

The officer said a UGA football coach retrieved both players' cars.

What they're saying:

"Driving at 105 MPH on the moderately trafficked roadway at 2112 HRS is not only life-threatening to themselves but also to every motorist on the road. At such high speeds, if a situation necessitated an emergency braking, their stopping distance would be far longer than if they had been driving the speed limit," Cameron wrote in his report. "Ikinnagbon's decision to drive at such an egregious speed at an equally egregious distance further added to the hazard imposed on motorists."

The other side:

At the time of the arrests, the team issued a statement saying, "We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering information. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time."