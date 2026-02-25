DA declines charges in Atlanta rapper T-Hood shooting

article

The Brief The district attorney will not file charges in the Aug. 8 shooting death of Tevin Hood. Prosecutors said their independent review supports police findings of self-defense. Officials said there is not sufficient evidence to bring charges in the case.



The Gwinnett Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges in the August 8, 2025, shooting death of Atlanta rapper Tevin Hood, known professionally as T-Hood.

What we know:

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson announced the decision last month, saying her office conducted an independent review of the police investigation and the applicable law before determining there was no basis for prosecution.

"The District Attorney’s Office has met personally with the family of Tevin Hood, and we offer our condolences again for their loss," Austin-Gatson said.

What they're saying:

She said the office reviewed the decision by the Gwinnett County Police Department not to bring charges after determining the shooting was an act of self-defense.

"Upon our review of the police investigation and the decision of Gwinnett County P.D. not to bring charges in finding it a case of self-defense, and after our own independent review of the facts and of the law, we find no cause to prosecute the shooting death," Austin-Gatson said. "The facts of the case and the law align with the police determination that the shooting death was self-defense."

Officers responded around 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 to a home in the 3900 block of Lee Road in unincorporated Snellville after reports of a dispute and gunfire. They found Hood, 33, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have said the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance that also left a woman injured. The shooter remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Austin-Gatson said her office specifically investigated whether a ride-share driver witnessed the shooting.

"We specifically investigated whether there was a ride-share driver present who witnessed the shooting, and there was no witness there," she said. "Rather, there were neighbors who showed up after hearing gunfire. But they did not witness the shooting."

"This Office finds that there is not sufficient evidence to bring charges for this unfortunate tragedy," she added.

Hood gained notoriety in Atlanta for songs including "Perculator," "Big Booty" and "Ready 2 Go." A candlelight vigil was previously held in his honor at Wade Walker Park as family members called for justice and answers in the case.