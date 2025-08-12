T-Hood death investigated as possible self-defense shooting

The Brief According to police, the initial investigation revealed a domestic disturbance involving a female at the home. Police said the female was injured during the argument. The shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.



Gwinnett County police are investigating the shooting that killed Atlanta rapper T-Hood as a possible case of self-defense.

What we know:

The shooting occurred on Friday around 7 p.m. at a residence in the 3900 block of Lee Road, located in unincorporated Snellville.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed a domestic disturbance involving a female at the home. Police said the female was injured during the argument.

Officials stated that the shooter arrived at the Lee Road residence after the argument and tried to separate himself from the situation.

The shooting then took place, killing T-Hood, whose legal name is Tevin Hood, according to police.

The shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. A witness to the shooting is also cooperating with authorities.

Dig deeper:

Tevin Hood gained notoriety in Atlanta for his songs "Perculator," "Big Booty," and "Ready 2 Go."