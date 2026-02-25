North Georgia clouds turn to rain, storms on Thursday

The Brief North Georgia will see increasing clouds today with a high near 62°F before rain moves in tomorrow. A cold front arriving Thursday brings a 75% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms with totals potentially exceeding 1 inch. Skies clear Friday morning, leading to a sunny weekend with highs reaching 72°F by Sunday.



Atlanta is seeing a shift in the weather today as clouds thicken and winds pick up, setting the stage for a soggy Thursday.

Cloudy Wednesday

What we know:

While you might see a few breaks in the clouds this morning, expect overcast conditions to dominate the afternoon. Despite the lack of sunshine, temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s, just know it might feel cooler to that due to the rain.

While rain chances remain at zero for most of the day, a stray shower could pop up around 4 p.m., particularly north of the city.

Rain, storms in metro Atlanta on Thursday

What they're saying:

Rain chances rise significantly Thursday as a cold front becomes a much bigger player in our weather. Residents should prepare for:

Periods of rain throughout the day and night.

Isolated thunderstorms moving in from the north.

Rain could total up to 1 inch in several spots.

The timing of the clearing will depend on the front’s movement. Rain is expected to linger near and south of Atlanta late Thursday night, likely not clearing out until after sunrise Friday.

Pleasant weekend ahead for metro Atlanta

What's next:

Once the front passes, a clearing trend begins Friday, leading into a stellar weekend forecast.

"Weekend looks fantastic! Sunshine throughout with lows in the 40s, a high of 68 Saturday, and 72 Sunday," Meteorologist Joanne Feldman said.

With the rain behind us, North Georgia can look forward to a significant warmup. Saturday will see highs in the upper 60s, while Sunday promises full sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low 70s.