Alpharetta firefighters reunite with cardiac arrest survivor

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety reunited with a man whose life they helped save after he went into cardiac arrest in December.

Brian collapsed while playing pickleball, but another player trained in CPR and the use of an AED began lifesaving measures before first responders arrived. Fire crews took over treatment and transported him to Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center.

Brian later met with firefighters and hospital staff to thank them for their efforts in saving his life.