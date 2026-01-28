UGA cold case murder: Jury selection underway in Tara Baker murder trial

article

Jury selection is underway in Athens in the Tara Baker murder trial.

What we know:

Clarke County prosecutors have charged Edrick Faust in the killing of Baker, a University of Georgia law student.

Police say Baker was beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted before her Athens home was wiped down and set on fire in 2001.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says new technology helped agents identify Faust more than 20 years later. The trial is expected to begin next Monday.

