UGA cold case murder: Jury selection underway in Tara Baker murder trial
article
ATHENS, Ga. - Jury selection is underway in Athens in the Tara Baker murder trial.
What we know:
Clarke County prosecutors have charged Edrick Faust in the killing of Baker, a University of Georgia law student.
Police say Baker was beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted before her Athens home was wiped down and set on fire in 2001.
RELATED: Major cases expected to go to trial in 2026 in metro Atlanta, North Georgia
Tara Baker (Supplied)
What's next:
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says new technology helped agents identify Faust more than 20 years later. The trial is expected to begin next Monday.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- Tara Baker murder judge stays on case as defense outlines strategy
- UGA cold case murder: Edrick Faust denied bond in 2001 murder of law student
- Athens man denied bond in murder in 2001 death of UGA law student Tara Louise Baker
- UGA cold case: GBI talk about arrest in law student's death 23 years ago
- UGA cold case: Man arrested for student's murder has long criminal history