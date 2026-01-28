Expand / Collapse search

UGA cold case murder: Jury selection underway in Tara Baker murder trial

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 28, 2026 5:58am EST
Athens-Clarke County
Edrick Faust was denied bond in the 2001 murder of UGA Law student Tara Baker during a court hearing in Athens-Clarke County on Aug. 20, 2024.

Edrick Faust was denied bond in the 2001 murder of UGA Law student Tara Baker during a court hearing in Athens-Clarke County on Aug. 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • Jury selection is underway in Athens in the Tara Baker murder trial.
    • Prosecutors say Edrick Faust attacked Baker in 2001.
    • The trial is expected to begin next Monday.

ATHENS, Ga. - Jury selection is underway in Athens in the Tara Baker murder trial.

What we know:

Clarke County prosecutors have charged Edrick Faust in the killing of Baker, a University of Georgia law student.

Police say Baker was beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted before her Athens home was wiped down and set on fire in 2001.

Tara Baker

Tara Baker (Supplied)

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says new technology helped agents identify Faust more than 20 years later. The trial is expected to begin next Monday.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. FOX 5 Atlanta monitored jury selection on Tuesday. 

